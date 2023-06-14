Reema Kagti And Jasmeet K Reen Open Up on Casting Vijay Varma As 'Anand' And 'Hamza'

New Delhi: The booming Indian cinema business is being ruled by young, talented stars who are dazzling audiences with their exceptional talent and range of performances. Due to his outstanding performances, which won him widespread appreciation, Vijay Varma is one of those exciting actors currently, who has become everyone's darling and the talk of the town.

Varma continues to stand out as the industry's most captivating performer. From Gully Boy, She, Mirzapur to the most recent release of Dahaad, the actor has won audiences' hearts with his performances, which proves that he is a force to reckon with in the world of Indian cinema. It is evident from the fact that both Reema Kagti, co-director and co-creator of Dahaad, and Jasmeet K Reen, director-writer of Darlings, had Vijay in mind while building the characters of Anand and Hamza.

Vijay Varma's portrayal as Anand in Dahaad won him much of love from the audiences and critics alike. Talking about casting Varma as a sly serial killer in Dahaad, Kagti in a recent interview said, “Vijay was always our choice since he had worked with us in Gully Boy; we were aware of his acting chops. He is easy but he has gravitas. That’s exactly what the character Anand needed.” Varma breathes life into characters in the way writers and directors visualise them.

Speaking about Hamza, Jasmeet in an interaction with a leading daily said, "Vijay makes his character his own. However, it was hard for him to play Hamza, initially. It made him uncomfortable since Hamza believes he is right, he is the best man for Badru, that he has the right to control and punish her, as if she exists for him and him alone."

She also recalls how they had several conversations about Hamza's love for Badru, how Vijay uses humour while patronizing her and is so scared of losing her. Gurmeet Singh, director of Mirzapur season 2, which saw Vijay in a double role says, "He always manages to humanize his characters and that makes him endearing."

Vijay Varma's next appearance, after Dahaad, is Lust Stories 2. The highly anticipated show's teaser was released yesterday, and Vijay has been dominating the internet ever since its release. He also has 'Devotion of Suspect X' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline. Fans were blown away by his new look and can't wait to see him give another outstanding performance.