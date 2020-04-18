हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon opens up on battle with postpartum depression

The 44-year-old has children Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex Ryan Phillipe and seven-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

Reese Witherspoon opens up on battle with postpartum depression
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Reese Witherspoon has opened up on her difficult battle with postpartum depression. She says that she has had very different experiences after each birth.

The 44-year-old has children Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex Ryan Phillipe and seven-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

During an interview on a podcast, she opened up about her battles with mental health over the years, admitting she first had therapy at the age of 16, reports mirror.co.uk.

Witherspoon said: "I definitely had anxiety. My anxiety manifests as depression so I would get really depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won't come off, I've been managing it my entire life."

Talking about "different experience" after each child, she said: "One kid I had kind of mild postpartum, and one kid I had severe postpartum where I had to take pretty heavy medication because I just wasn't thinking straight at all, and then I had one kid where I had no postpartum at all."

The "Legally Blonde" star explained how she was "completely out of control" after Ava was born.

She said: "We don't understand the kind of hormonal rollercoaster that you go on when you stop nursing. No one explained that to me.

"I was 23 years old when I had my first baby and nobody explained to me that when you wean a baby, your hormones go into the toilet. I felt more depressed than I'd ever felt in my whole life. It was scary."

 

Tags:
Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon depressionPostpartum depressionMental health
Next
Story

Zoa Morani confirms father Karim Morani is coronavirus COVID-19 negative and all are back home 'healthy and in good spirit'

Corona Meter
  • 14378Confirmed
  • 1992Discharged
  • 480Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Police officers' world remained confined to the streets & police station amid Corona havoc