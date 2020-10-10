Rekha's birthday special: We bet you didn't know these lesser known facts about the diva!

New Delhi: The eternal B-Town diva, actress Rekha turns a year older on October 10. Her majestic beauty and powerful performances have left many wanting for more. The legendary actress has featured in many blockbuster movies and continues to defy age by her side.

Today, we list out some of the unknown facts about Rekha, which we are sure you all want to know.

Take a look at top 5 lesser-known facts about timeless beauty—Rekha:

Ugly Duckling

Many would not believe but Rekha was called an 'ugly duckling' during her initial days in Bollywood. She herself revealed in one of her interviews that due to her dark complexion and South Indian features, she was tagged as an 'ugly duckling'. But, Rekha transformed herself and how! In 'Do Anjaane' she showed the world, a new side of her personality.

Early life

Rekha was born in Chennai to superstar Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actress Pushpavalli. The legendary actress completed her studies from the popular Church Park Convent in Chennai. She considers Telugu to be her mother tongue. She also speaks Hindi, Tamil and English quite well.

Sibling revelry

The veteran star has one real sister, one-half brother and five half-sisters, reportedly. She likes to keep her personal life private and away from the prying eyes.

From duckling to swan

After her major success in Bollywood, critics staring noting her work and credited Rekha for transforming herself from a plum duckling to a beautiful swan. Her major blockbuster films were 'Silsila', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Khoon Bhari Maang'.

Rajya Sabha member

Rekha started off her political innings too. She was nominated for Rajya Sabha and became a member of the Upper House in May 2012.