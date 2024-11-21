Sara Ali Khan is excited to open her wellness retreat in Goa on November 27. Guests will have the chance to join rejuvenating yoga classes, explore nature trails, and enjoy a serene atmosphere. The retreat is nestled in the peaceful village of Nerul in North Goa, located at a charming jungle-inspired property. Sara recently shared pictures on Instagram, giving a sneak peek of the cozy living area, bedroom, garden, swimming pool, and stunning views of the area. In a video, she expressed her eagerness to host guests.

What Can You Wait to at Sara Ali Khan's Wellness Retreat in Goa?

As per the Airbnb listing, the retreat offers exclusive access to the property for two nights. Sara has carefully planned the retreat to blend fitness and mindfulness in a setting rich in nature. Guests will get the opportunity to take part in a yoga session led by Sara, where they can unwind and recharge.

During their stay, guests will also have a special chance to meet Sara. She will share some of her go-to healthy recipes, like sprout salad, grilled fish or chicken, hummus with sautéed vegetables, palak paneer with roti, and tandoori tikkas. The schedule will include a guided nature walk, relaxing massages that focus on well-being, and personalized souvenirs for guests to take home.

When Can You Join?

You can start booking your spot at Sara Ali Khan's wellness retreat at 10 AM on November 27.

About the Place

Set amidst the sunny and peaceful landscape of Goa, the retreat is in a property designed to bring together indoor and outdoor living. Surrounded by lush greenery, bamboo trees, and colorful flowers, it creates a serene escape. The natural colours of brown, green, and white blend beautifully with the environment.

The retreat features a swimming pool for some refreshing fun, a gazebo for dinners under the stars, a massage room, calming nature trails, and bright and airy rooms. With two king-size bedrooms, plenty of open space, and a private patio, it's an ideal spot for relaxation and rejuvenation.