हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saroj Khan

Relive the past with these mind-blowing songs of Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit from the 90s - Watch

Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of chest pain. 

Relive the past with these mind-blowing songs of Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit from the 90s - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3, 2020 (Friday) in the wee hours of 2 am. She suffered a cardiac arrest and was unwell for the past few days. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of chest pain. 

ALSO READ: Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan laid to rest, Bollywood pays last respects

Her demise was mourned by one and sundry. From colleagues in the film fraternity, political leaders to fans - everyone condoled the death of Masterji, as she was fondly called. 

ALSO READ: These pics of Saroj Khan with Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other stars are timeless

Her favourite and one of the most graceful dancers in Bollywood, superstar Madhuri Dixit has had a long association with Masterji. Naturally, on her demise, Madhuri was shattered and shared her grief on social media. She wrote: I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family 

Saroj Khan's superlative choreography with utmost emphasis on facial expressions was instrumental in Madhuri's rise as a heart-stealer. 

Take a look at some of their top songs together:

Humko Aajkal Hain Intezaar:

Dhak-Dhak song:

Chane Ke Khet Mein:

Dola Re Dola:

Maar Daala:

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai:

Tabaah Ho Gaye:

Her camaraderie and collaboration with superstar Madhuri Dixit delivered sure shot success. Blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood. 

The 71-year-old's burial took place in Malad cemetery on Friday morning. She is survived by daughter Sukaina Khan and son Raju Khan. Her name is synonymous with brilliant choreography and chartbuster songs in the Hindi movie industry. In fact, it was for her great skills that Filmfare actually introduced the 'Best Choreography' category in awards and she won the first one for 'Tezaab'.

Her on-screen and off-screen bonding with Madhuri Dixit resulted in some of the iconic dance moves. Incidentally, her last film 'Kalank' (2019) was with Madhuri for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'.

With her loss, an era of dance has come to an end in Bollywood - a void which can never be filled again. 

May her soul rest in peace!

 

 

Tags:
Saroj KhanMadhuri DixitSaroj Khan songsSaroj Khan deathcardiac arrestMadhuri Dixit songs
Next
Story

Bollywood News: Kangana Ranaut's team accuses Taapsee Pannu of ganging up on her
  • 6,48,315Confirmed
  • 18,655Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M37S

Kanpur: UP Govt demolishes Gangster Vikas Dubey's house by JCB machine, SO Vinay Tiwari suspended