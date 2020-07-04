Relive the past with these mind-blowing songs of Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit from the 90s - Watch

New Delhi: Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3, 2020 (Friday) in the wee hours of 2 am. She suffered a cardiac arrest and was unwell for the past few days. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of chest pain.

Her demise was mourned by one and sundry. From colleagues in the film fraternity, political leaders to fans - everyone condoled the death of Masterji, as she was fondly called.

Her favourite and one of the most graceful dancers in Bollywood, superstar Madhuri Dixit has had a long association with Masterji. Naturally, on her demise, Madhuri was shattered and shared her grief on social media. She wrote: I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family

Saroj Khan's superlative choreography with utmost emphasis on facial expressions was instrumental in Madhuri's rise as a heart-stealer.

Take a look at some of their top songs together:

Her camaraderie and collaboration with superstar Madhuri Dixit delivered sure shot success. Blockbuster songs like 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta are a few milestones in her career which helped her emerge as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood.

The 71-year-old's burial took place in Malad cemetery on Friday morning. She is survived by daughter Sukaina Khan and son Raju Khan. Her name is synonymous with brilliant choreography and chartbuster songs in the Hindi movie industry. In fact, it was for her great skills that Filmfare actually introduced the 'Best Choreography' category in awards and she won the first one for 'Tezaab'.

Her on-screen and off-screen bonding with Madhuri Dixit resulted in some of the iconic dance moves. Incidentally, her last film 'Kalank' (2019) was with Madhuri for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye'.

With her loss, an era of dance has come to an end in Bollywood - a void which can never be filled again.

May her soul rest in peace!