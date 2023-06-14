Remember 90s Horror Film Actress Jasmine Dhunna From Veerana? Her Unseen Pics Resurface

New Delhi: Ramsay brothers, who are credited with making most of the horror flicks in India have a huge body of work from the 80s and 90s when such movies would be the talk of the town. One such gem from the yesteryear is horror flick Veerana. Helmed by Shyam Ramsay and Tulsi Ramsay, Veerana starred Jasmine Dhunna, Hemant Birje and Sumit Aggarwall in the lead roles.

WHO IS JASMINE DHUNNA?

The leading lady Jasmine Dhunna grabbed maximum eyeballs in Veerana - all thanks to her sensuous and bold avatar. Fans were smitten by her ravishins beauty. Well, ever wondered how she looks now? Not much is known about the sensational actress as she disappeared from the movie world after becoming an overnight star after Veerana. Today, let's check out some of her unseen photos which have resurfaced on social media:

WHERE IS JASMINE DHUNNA?

Some reports claim she moved to the US and is settled there without any links with the showbiz industry, however, other unverified reports do mention a certain underworld don being smitten by her beauty once. This primarily is cited as one of the reasons she decided to exit from the movie industry. However, nothing is confirmed by the actress or not much is known about her current whereabouts.

JASMINE DHUNNA FILMS

Jasmine Dhunna made her debut in Bollywood in ND Kothari's directorial venture Sarkari Mehmaan co-starring the late legendary Vinod Khanna in 1979. She was then seen in the 1985 release Divorce. But it was with the 1988 release Veerana, that Jasmine became an overnight star.