Remember actress Rimi Sen? She looks unrecognisable in her latest pics on Instagram – Check out!

New Delhi: Raise your hands if you remember actress Rimmi Sen. Yes, the one who famously played Abhishek Bachchan’s wife Sweety in the ‘Dhoom’ series. Now you know, right? The actress, who has kept herself away from the media glare, is currently spending her time exploring new places. She looks almost unrecognisable in the pictures she has posted on her Instagram timeline, but we are glad we found her again.

Rimi now sports a short hairdo and runs her Instagram account with the moniker Subhamitra, her real name. Her timeline is full of pictures from her event diaries from across the world. Earlier this week, the actress found a spot on the trends list for travelling to Delhi, along with other stars, after the flight operations resumed after two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old former star has an interesting pool of pictures. Check it out here:

In Bollywood, Rimi was last seen in the 2011 films – ‘Thank You’ and ‘Shagird’. In 2015, she participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’. Her stint on the show was quite interesting as as she constantly made headlines for not willing to take part in most of the tasks and was totally disinterested in the daily household chores.

In her career spanning over 10 years, Rimi starred in hit films such as ‘Hungama’, ‘Baghban’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Kyon Ki’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’.