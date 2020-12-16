हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Son Pari

Remember Fruity from 'Son Pari'? She's all grown up and the internet can't get over her recent pics!

'Son Pari' starred Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashok Lokhande in pivotal roles.

Remember Fruity from 'Son Pari'? She's all grown up and the internet can't get over her recent pics!
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@tanvifansclub

New Delhi: Today, the spotlight is on a famous child artist of the television industry. Remember Fruity from 'Son Pari'? The fantasy drama was one of the favourite TV shows of the 90s kids and the actors were much loved. Fruity was played by Tanvi Hegde while actress Mrinal Dev Kulkarni was seen as Son Pari. Ashok Lokhande aka Altu also played a significant role in 'Son Pari', which aired from 2000 to 2004. 

While scrolling through Instagram, we chanced over an unverified profile with the name of Tanvi Hegde and the photos in it are of none other than Fruity. She is all grown up and the netizens can't get over her recent posts, which are from Diwali.

Tanvi had draped a sari for Diwali and gave a Maharashtrian touch to her look. Here are the photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanvi Hegde (@tanvihegde)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanvi Hegde (@tanvihegde)

Meanwhile, take a look at some other photos of Tanvi here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanvi Hegde (@tanvihegde)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanvi Hegde (@tanvihegde)

'Son Pari' starred Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashok Lokhande, Vivek Mushran and Shashikala in pivotal roles. It was produced by Neena Gupta. 

Meanwhile, Tanvi, apart from being part of 'Son Pari', has also starred in 'Shakalaka Boom Boom' and a few films. 

