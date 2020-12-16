Remember Fruity from 'Son Pari'? She's all grown up and the internet can't get over her recent pics!

New Delhi: Today, the spotlight is on a famous child artist of the television industry. Remember Fruity from 'Son Pari'? The fantasy drama was one of the favourite TV shows of the 90s kids and the actors were much loved. Fruity was played by Tanvi Hegde while actress Mrinal Dev Kulkarni was seen as Son Pari. Ashok Lokhande aka Altu also played a significant role in 'Son Pari', which aired from 2000 to 2004.

While scrolling through Instagram, we chanced over an unverified profile with the name of Tanvi Hegde and the photos in it are of none other than Fruity. She is all grown up and the netizens can't get over her recent posts, which are from Diwali.

Tanvi had draped a sari for Diwali and gave a Maharashtrian touch to her look. Here are the photos:

Meanwhile, take a look at some other photos of Tanvi here:

'Son Pari' starred Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashok Lokhande, Vivek Mushran and Shashikala in pivotal roles. It was produced by Neena Gupta.

Meanwhile, Tanvi, apart from being part of 'Son Pari', has also starred in 'Shakalaka Boom Boom' and a few films.