ISHA SHARVANI PICS

Remember Kisna Actress Isha Sharvani? Here's How Gorgeous She Looks Now

Isha Sharvani pics: The trained dancer-actor is a single mother to son Luca.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2024, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Remember Kisna Actress Isha Sharvani? Here's How Gorgeous She Looks Now Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Remember the gorgeous actress Isha Sharvani, who made her Bollywood big-screen debut in Subhash Ghai's musical Kisna opposite Vivek Oberoi? She starred in a few regional movies followed by her Hindi film appearance. Despite her dazzling dance moves and stunning screen presence, Isha decided to pursue her other dreams. 

WHERE IS ISHA SHARVANI?

Isha was born in Gujarat to acclaimed danseuse Daksha Sheth and Australian musician father Dev Issaro from Perth. According to reports, she stayed in Ahmedabad, from where she moved to Delhi, Vrindavan[5] and Bangalore, before settling down in Trivandrum. She has a younger brother named Tao Issaro, who is a noted percussionist.

Her parents founded an art school called Academy for Art Research, Training and Innovation (AARTI) in Trivandrum, Kerala where she spent most years of her childhood. The actress has learnt Kalaripayattu, Kathak and Chhau dance forms and has been performing on stage across the globe.

The actress is an avid social media user and her Insta pictures prove Isha continues to perform various dance forms on stage, looking as elegant and gorgeous as ever. 

ISHA SHARVANI's PERSONAL LIFE

The trained dancer-actor is a single mother to son Luca. A few years back, she made a public appearance with him in Thiruvananthapuram during a fashion show and hogged attention.

She reportedly was dating former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan. The duo dated for almost 8 years before calling it quits for reasons best known to the couple.  

Zaheer, later got married to Chak De India actress Sagarika Ghatge in 2017. 

 

