हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lucky Ali

Remember 'O Sanam' singer Lucky Ali? This is how he looks now - Watch

Lucky Ali's discography contains six studio albums, six compilations, seven singles, 19 soundtracks, two concert tours and two other albums as a composer. 

Remember &#039;O Sanam&#039; singer Lucky Ali? This is how he looks now - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember singing 'O Sanam' by Lucky Ali? The song went on to become a chartbuster and the singer a nation's heartthrob. He ruled the Indi-pop scene during the 90s and early 2000. 

Son of late legendary Bollywood star Mehmood Ali, Lucky cut his maiden album titled 'Sunoh' in 1996. He then released, 'Sifar', 'Aks', 'Gori Teri Aankhen, Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai, Xsuie and 
Raasta Man to name a few. His popular tracks such as 'Kyu Chalti Hai Pawan', 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from Hrithik Roshan's debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' remain classics forever. 

Lucky Ali's discography contains six studio albums, six compilations, seven singles, 19 soundtracks, two concert tours and two other albums as a composer. After singing several hit tracks, featuring in Bollywood movies and wooing audiences with his immense talent, he suddenly vanished from the music scene. 

A few days back, a viral video of him singing 'O Sanam' hit the internet with fans showering their love on him. Now, actress and friend Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram handle and posted Lucky Ali's recent videos. Take a look at his massive transformation:

Lucky Ali looks leaner and is donning salt and pepper hair with a white beard these days. 

In 2015, he sang in Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The song 'Safarnama' was received well from the audiences. The music was composed by AR Rahman. 

 

Tags:
Lucky AliLucky Ali videoLucky Ali picsNafisa Ali
Next
Story

South siren Silk Smitha's birth anniversary: We bet you didn't know these facts about her!
  • 94,99,413Confirmed
  • 1,38,122Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Relief for Delhi NCR people, one side of DND road opened 