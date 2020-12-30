Remembering husband Rishi Kapoor, Neetu thanks ‘cuties’ Ranbir and Riddhima, see post

New Delhi: Neetu Kapoor who lost her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor in April this year, shared how work and their children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni helped her survive. Taking to Instagram the veteran actress posted pictures with the late actor, Ranbir and Riddhima.

Sharing the post on her Instagram account, Neetu captioned it as, “2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened, I could have never gone through so much without my cuties. Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo.”

This is what Neetu Kapoor posted:

Neetu had recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead. She had also tested positive for COVID-19 and beat the same as well.

Neetu had a marriage of 40 years with legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on January 23, 1980. Rishi breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Since his death, the ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ actress frequently shares memories remembering her husband.

Meanwhile, Neetu is currently vacationing with her children and Ranbir’s girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt in Jaipur. The lovebirds will likely get engaged with their families in attendance, as per reports. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also clicked at the Jaipur airport on Tuesday (December 29).