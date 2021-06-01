Remembering Wajid Khan: On his first death anniversary, a look at his best compositions!

Popular music composer, Wajid Khan left this world on June 1, 2020. He suffered a cardiac arrest caused by COVID-19 complications.

Remembering the renowned music composer on his first death anniversary, let’s take a look at some of the most popular songs of the music director duo brothers Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan.

Deewana Tera

'Sajid-Wajid' duo composed the lovely music for the renowned singer Sonu Nigam for his album ‘Deewana’ in the year 1999.

Mashallah

This song was composed by the duo composer, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for their film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and was loved by one and all. It released in 2012.

Do You Wanna Partner

This song became a hit and was also composed by 'Sajid-Wajid'. It was from the film ‘Partner’ and starred Salman Khan and Govinda in lead roles. The movie was released in 2007.

Aa Re Pritam Pyaare

This item song was also one of the most popular songs of all time. It was from the movie ‘Rowdy Rathore’ and was released in 2012. The film starred Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.

Hud Hud Dabangg

This song from the Sajid-Wajid’s collections was one of the highest-rated songs of all time. It had Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles and was from the movie ‘Dabangg 3.’ It was released in the year 2019.

Palat Tera Hero Idhar Hai

This song was also composed by the duo and was from the movie ‘Main Tera Hero.’ It had Varun Dhawan, Ileana D'Cruz, and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles and was released in the year 2014.

Although, the duo composed music for numerous A-list actors but shot to fame with the songs which they composed for Salman Khan. They have always credited their success to him. The duo composer collaborated with Salman for numerous projects including- ‘Hello Brother’, ‘Tere Naam’ ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,’ ‘Partner’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and also for 'Dabangg' franchise among others.

May his soul rest in peace!