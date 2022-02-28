Remo D'Souza recalls being teased for skin colour, lip-synchs to 'Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai'

New Delhi: Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza recently shared that he used to be called names for his skin colour such as 'kaalia' and 'kalu' which affected him a lot as he would hate it. In the Instagram post, Remo said that he dealt with the name-calling by remembering his mom's advice.

He revealed that his mom would tell him it's not the colour but the heart that matters and she would sing Mohammed Rafi's song from the 1965 film Gumnaam, 'Hum Kale Hai To Kya Hua Dil Wale Hai'.

Along with the video of him lip-synching the song, he wrote, "I used to hate when ppl called me #kaalia #kalu, but then my mom told me that it’s not the #colour it’s the #heart that matters and use to sing this #song, since then this became my fav song. Now I sing this song to @lizelleremodsouza."

Check it out here:

On the work front, Remo will be returning to the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance after 11 years. He will be seen as a judge on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters season 5.

On the personal front, the renowned dancer lost his beloved brother-in-law Jason Watkins due to suicide. Jason Watkins died by suicide at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri, Mumbai in January this year. After his untimely demise, Remo had taken to Instagram and posted a picture with Jason Watkins and written, "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace."