Remo D'Souza's first pics from hospital after suffering heart attack!

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned Bollywood filmmaker Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday, December 11, 2020. The 46-year-old was rushed to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai with family by his side. Fortunately, the 'Race 3' director has recovered and is slowly feeling 'stronger'.

Actor and close friend Aamir Ali visited Remo D'Souza in hospital and shared his first pictures after recovering from a heart attack. Take a look at the photos:

"He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU," sources told PTI on Friday. He is now doing fine, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal wrote on his Instagram.

Several Bollywood actors and fellow dancers wished Remo a speedy recovery. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also prayed for his wellness and posted on social media.

Remo D'Souza has worked in several films as a choreographer. He made his directorial debut with F.A.L.T.U, followed by ABCD, ABCD 2, A Flying Jatt, Race 3 and recently 'Street Dancer 3D'.

He also judged dance reality shows such as 'Dance India Dance' (DID) along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Besides, he was also seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'Dance Plus' respectively.

Here's wishing Remo D'Souza a speedy recovery!