Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle shares his health update; Amitabh Bachchan wishes filmmaker a speedy recovery

Choreographer Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle D'Souza took to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and blessings

Remo D&#039;Souza&#039;s wife Lizelle shares his health update; Amitabh Bachchan wishes filmmaker a speedy recovery
Credit: Instagram/ @remodsouza

New Delhi: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, sharing a throwback video of Remo D’Souza giving feedback to dance performers, wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter. The Choreographer’s wife Lizelle D'Souza also posted an update thanking everyone for their prayers and blessings. The choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza had suffered a heart-attack and was admitted to a hospital on Friday.

The most recent update was from actor-dancer Raghav Juyal who posted in his Instagram stories saying Remo D’Souza is on the path to recovery. Lizelle took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to post a video of the Choreographer tapping his feet on the hospital floor.

Excited to share the good news, Lizelle captioned her post “DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS ......” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liz (@lizelleremodsouza)

 

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish the choreographer on Sunday by reposting a video shared by a fan and said “.. get well Remo .. prayers !! And thank you for your wishes.”

Take a look at Big B’s post below:

 

 

On the work front Remo D’Souza is known for choreographing hit numbers for films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, naming a few. Other than that, he has also featured as a judge in dance shows like Dance Plus, Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

 

