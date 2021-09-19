हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Remo D'Souza

Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle's weight loss transformation will inspire you!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Remo shared a collage of Lizelle`s before and after pictures and penned a sweet note for her.

Remo D&#039;Souza&#039;s wife Lizelle&#039;s weight loss transformation will inspire you!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Remo D'Souza

Mumbai: Choreographer-director Remo D`Souza is proud of his wife and producer Lizelle D`Souza for her grit and determination to undergo an inspiring weight loss transformation.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Remo shared a collage of Lizelle`s before and after pictures. The picture of the left captures the couple in traditional attire, in which Lizelle is yet to undergo her weight loss journey.

The right one is a recently clicked picture, where the couple can be seen dressed in western outfits and Lizelle looks completely transformed, confidently flaunting her looks.

Along with the photo, Remo penned a caption inspired by his wife for "achieving what was impossible".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

 

"It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it's your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me :) love you," Remo wrote.

To this Lizelle commented, "Awwwwwwwwww, I love u baby."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Remo is currently the Super Judge in season 6 of the dance reality show `Dance+`, streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

