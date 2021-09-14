हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Remo D'Souza

Remo D'Souza's Dance+ returns with season 6 on OTT - Date, time and where to watch!

Disney+ Hotstar brings the popular dance reality show - Dance+ for the first time ever and is going to be bigger and groovier.

Remo D&#039;Souza&#039;s Dance+ returns with season 6 on OTT - Date, time and where to watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Fans of dance-based reality show Dance+ were eagerly waiting to hear about the fresh season of the successful show. Now, get ready to groove as the Dance+ returns with an all-new season only on Disney+ Hotstar. Making a splendid comeback, the sixth season of Dance+ will see choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’ Souza as a Super Judge. 

DANCE+ SEASON 6 JUDGES:

Dance+ season 6 will continue to have three teams led by celebrated mentors including Shakti Mohan, Puneet J Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan. Fan favourite Baba Ragheshwar aka Raghav Juyal returns as a host once again; set to charm audiences with his dance moves, comic timing and witty banter. 

WHERE WILL DANCE+ SEASON 6 STREAM?

With streaming on OTT, Dance+ Season 6 is set to create history to become the first popular dancing reality show to premiere on a digital streaming platform before television. Dance+ Season 6 will stream from Monday to Friday only on Disney+ Hotstar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

The show begins from today September 13 2021 (Mon-Fri) on Disney+Hotstar and on Star Plus from November 6, 2021 (Sat-Sun) at 8 pm.

This season, the show will witness one of the toughest auditions and dance battles to date. The top 15 contestants selected from across India are divided amongst the 3 mentors. 

The season commences with a power-packed performance by the three mentors Shakti, Puneet and Salman and their teams followed by the much-awaited audition rounds where mentors will showcase the participants in front of the Super Judge Remo; on being selected the participants will further make it to the Mega Audition round. 

From stories of determination, friendship and unrequited love to some of the best moments with dancers and their mothers. History is created on Dance+ Season 6 as for the first time Remo will be seen giving a plus before even seeing the performance.

The first three episodes will be filled with fun, excitement and emotions. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Remo D'SouzaDance+Dance PlusShakti MohanOTTdisney+ hotstarDance Reality Showdance plus 6
Next
Story

Saif Ali Khan calls son Jehangir Ali Khan lockdown accomplishment on The Kapil Sharma Show

Must Watch

PT17M33S

Badi Bahas: Double Game of the 'Captain' of farmers protest?