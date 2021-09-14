Remo D'Souza's Dance+ returns with season 6 on OTT - Date, time and where to watch!

New Delhi: Fans of dance-based reality show Dance+ were eagerly waiting to hear about the fresh season of the successful show. Now, get ready to groove as the Dance+ returns with an all-new season only on Disney+ Hotstar. Making a splendid comeback, the sixth season of Dance+ will see choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’ Souza as a Super Judge.

DANCE+ SEASON 6 JUDGES:

Dance+ season 6 will continue to have three teams led by celebrated mentors including Shakti Mohan, Puneet J Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan. Fan favourite Baba Ragheshwar aka Raghav Juyal returns as a host once again; set to charm audiences with his dance moves, comic timing and witty banter.

WHERE WILL DANCE+ SEASON 6 STREAM?

With streaming on OTT, Dance+ Season 6 is set to create history to become the first popular dancing reality show to premiere on a digital streaming platform before television. Dance+ Season 6 will stream from Monday to Friday only on Disney+ Hotstar.

The show begins from today September 13 2021 (Mon-Fri) on Disney+Hotstar and on Star Plus from November 6, 2021 (Sat-Sun) at 8 pm.

This season, the show will witness one of the toughest auditions and dance battles to date. The top 15 contestants selected from across India are divided amongst the 3 mentors.

The season commences with a power-packed performance by the three mentors Shakti, Puneet and Salman and their teams followed by the much-awaited audition rounds where mentors will showcase the participants in front of the Super Judge Remo; on being selected the participants will further make it to the Mega Audition round.

From stories of determination, friendship and unrequited love to some of the best moments with dancers and their mothers. History is created on Dance+ Season 6 as for the first time Remo will be seen giving a plus before even seeing the performance.

The first three episodes will be filled with fun, excitement and emotions.