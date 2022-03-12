हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kandikonda

Renowned lyricist Kandikonda passes away due to health-related complications

Kandikonda had penned several popular and hit songs including 'Ee Roje Telisindi' for 'Idiot', 'Madhurame Madhurame' for 'Satyam', 'Gala Gala Paruthunna' for 'Pokiri' among others. 

Renowned lyricist Kandikonda passes away due to health-related complications
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Hyderabad: Popular lyricist Kandikonda, known for his work in Telugu cinema, has passed away on Saturday. He was 49.

He passed away due to reported health-related complications. Musician Smita shared the news on her Twitter handle. She tweeted, "With a heavy heart, i would like to inform the twitter and industry family that Lyricist Kandikonda garu is no more. Wishing for God to give his family strength to deal with the loss. OmShanti."

The late lyricist had penned several popular and hit songs including 'Ee Roje Telisindi' for 'Idiot', 'Madhurame Madhurame' for 'Satyam', 'Gala Gala Paruthunna' for 'Pokiri', 'Chennai Chandrama' for 'Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi' and 'One More Time' for 'Temper', among others.

