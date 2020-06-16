Renuka Shahane thanks ‘angel’ Akshay Kumar for financially helping TV actress Nupur Alankar

New Delhi: Actress-filmmaker Renuka Shahane has expressed her gratitude towards superstar Akshay Kumar, who she hailed as an ‘angel’, for financially helping TV actress Nupur Alankar. Last week, Renuka had requested people to help Nupur, who lost her savings in the 2019 PMC Bank crash. Nupur had to take care of her ailing mother and with no work due to the lockdown, she needed help.

In a series of tweets, Renuka, who is married to actor Ashutosh Rana, thanked everyone who came forward to support Nupur in the time of crisis.

Renuka said, "What can I say about the kindness of all who've helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by PMC Bank crisis combined with her mother's ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further."

"An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur's mother get the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return," she added.

The actress then recalled how Akshay helped Nupur. "He read about my FB post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more."

And, when she thanked him, Akshay said in Marathi, "Please don't thank me, her mother should get well, that's it."

Renuka added that Akshay is a person "who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with".

"My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless and forever. This angel is none other than superstar Akshay Kumar.. A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold," she wrote.

"Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness & success possible always. Truly indebted," she added.

Read what Renuka posted:

What can I say about the kindness of all who've helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother's ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further. 1/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur's mother get the the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return. 2/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more. 3/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

I thanked him for his generosity and he said only one sentence in Marathi, " " ("Please don't thank me, her mother should get well, that's it"). 4/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being their for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with. 5/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever. This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold. 6/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude @akshaykumar ji. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness & success possible always. Truly indebted 7/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Nupur is known for her TV shows ‘Swaragini’ and ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Bar Phir’.