Respect, love, protect: B-Town on Earth Day

Mumbai: On the occasion of Earth Day on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to urge people to protect Earth and start caring for the planet for future generations.

Anushka wrote: "This Earth Day, it is important for us all to remember that the Earth belongs as much to all the other species as much as it does to us human beings. Let coexistence be our motto. Let them thrive. Let them live. Let our Mother Earth flourish."

Using her voice for the good actress Dia Mirza, who is the face of many pivotal environmental campaigns across India and has worked towards the conservation of wildlife, appealed to people not to use plastic.

She said: "Happy Earth Day! Just as our birthday celebrates the blessing of life, let this Earth Day be a reminder, that the only way we will survive is when we allow our planet to thrive. Protect wildlife, forests, reduce consumption and say no to single-use plastics."

Bhumi tweeted: "We must remember that we have a responsibility towards our planet and the future generations. Climate change is real so let's act now."

Arjun pleaded with netizens to do their bit for nature.

"There is no other planet like Mother Earth. Protect it. Love it. Do your bit. Earth Day."

Actress Mallika Sherawat asked people to "go green".

Actor Sidharth Malhotra raised his concerns about the future generations.

He said: "It's scary that all this natural beauty might not even exist for our future generations if we don't learn how to respect it and preserve it. Let's pledge to do our bit, doesn't matter how big or small on this Earth Day."

"Fukrey" actress Richa Chadha took a moment to teach people the basics of gardening.

"Last year, I decided to start growing at least some of the food I ate. In case some of you're wondering how to maintain plants in an apartment, it's totally doable. Get soil, learn basics of gardening, you can now order organic manure online, don't put chemicals in your plants," she wrote.