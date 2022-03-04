हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shane Warne

Rest in peace Warnie: Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, Shibani Dandekar mourn demise of Shane Warne

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, his management said on Friday.

File Photo

MUMBAI: The sudden demise of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday has left everyone in shock. He was 52. Warne died of a suspected heart attack reported Fox Cricket.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement on the Fox website said.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry expressed their shock and grief on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, actor Ranveer Singh posted a monochrome picture of Warne along with a broken-heart emoticon in the caption. Actor Vikrant Massey shared Warne's photo on his Instagram handle and penned, "You take a piece of every 90's kid with you Legend. RIP."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted his condolences along with a happy picture of the late icon.

He wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of Australian spinner Shane Warne who succumbed to a heart attack in Thailand. It's a great loss to the cricket world. Heartfelt condolences.. #RIP #ShaneWarne.

 

 

Randeep Hooda tweeted a monochrome picture of the late spinner and wrote, "Rest in peace Warnie #ShaneWarne #Legend." 

Television personality Shibani Dandekar mourned the demise of legendary cricketer and shared an all-smiles selfie with him.

Shibani Dandekar

"Completely crushed! Warney you were more than just a cricket legend! Your energy was infectious. Will always remember you warm, kind and crazy you were! Always the funniest guy in the room," Shibani wrote.

 

