Rhea Chakraborty changes WhatsApp DP to a selfie with Sushant Singh Rajput - See pic!

New Delhi: Talented star Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death by alleged suicide on June 14, 2020, sent shivers across the country. His fans, family and film fraternity is yet to get over the untimely demise of a rising superstar. Today, on July 14, a month into his death, Mumbai police is investigating the case and will soon draw its closure.

The 34-year-old superstar was found hanging at his Bandra pad. A month after his death, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty changed the display pic (DP) of her WhatsApp and put up a selfie with Sushant.

(Pic Courtesy: Bollywoodlife.com credited Rhea's WhatsApp for the picture screenshot)

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea has been subjected to a lot of trolling and hate comments on social media. The actress has meanwhile stayed away from posting anything on Instagram or Twitter.

Maybe her change of WhatsApp DP on Sushant's death completing a month marks a kind of reverence from her side to the actor.

The cops have meanwhile quizzed over 34 people in connection with Sushant and have recorded their statements.