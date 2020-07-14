On Sushant Singh Rajput's one month death anniversary, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande prays for 'child of god'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide on June 14, 2020, shook the film fraternity, his fans and family. With one month to his death, Mumbai police is investigating the case and is drawing towards a closure. However, his fans have been demanding a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

Former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande had been missing from social media ever since Sushant's death. After one month, she has posted a picture of a diya (lamp) presumably lit for Sushant on his one month death anniversary. She offered prayers for the departed soul.

Here's the picture:

The 34-year-old actor's last film will be 'Dil Bechara' and the filmmaker friend of his Mukesh Chhabra also shared an emotional post on his one month death anniversary.

Indeed, it's one month to actor's death since he left the world with many unanswered questions haunting his fans, friends and family, who are still in a state of mourning.

The cops have questioned over 35 people so far and if need be, a few more persons will be called for questioning in the next 15-20 days. The Mumbai police met Forensic team members for enquiry and are moving towards the closure.