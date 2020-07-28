Rhea Chakraborty didn't inform Sushant Singh Rajput's family about actor's depression, fired his bodyguard just before lockdown: Sources

New Delhi: In a fresh twist in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his father KK Singh has filed an FIR against actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. Sushant's kin suspect that Rhea and her family cheated the actor and exploited him financially. Moreover, they also believe that Rhea had completely cut-off Sushant from his family.

A four-member team has been constituted by the Patna Police to carry out the investigation.

According to sources, on March 22, just before the lockdown was imposed, Rhea had fired Sushant's trusted bodyguard. She also used Sushant's card for herself in the past one year and months ago, when she went to Europe for an ad shoot, except for the air tickets, all the other expenses were borne by him.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family has alleged that due to Rhea, he didn't pay much attention to his family. In one year, he spoke to his father just five times. Moreover, it has been said that Rhea had several fights with Sushant's Mumbai-based sister.

As per sources in Sushant's family, Rhea didn't even inform them about his depression for days.

An FIR was lodged by KK Singh in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

The Mumbai Police is already investigating Sushant's death case. As of now, 39 people have been interrogated, including his family members, Rhea, close friends, work associates and Bollywood celebs such as filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahesh Bhatt and Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta.

On the other hand, on Tuesday evening, a team of lawyers reached Rhea Chakraborty’s Mumbai residence after the FIR was lodged.

Rhea has received severe backlash after Sushant's death by suicide on June 14. A week after his demise, a complaint was filed against her in a court in Bihar for abetting the actor's suicide, news agency PTI reported.

The complaint was lodged by a fan of Sushant. He also accused Rhea of "financially and mentally exploiting the actor whom she dumped after her career was secure and her purpose was served."