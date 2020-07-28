FIR filed against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by actor's father in Patna, 4-member team leaves for Mumbai for investigation

New Delhi: In a new development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it has been learnt that the actor's father KK Singh has lodged an FIR against his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's kin suspect that Rhea and her family cheated the actor and exploited him financially. Moreover, they also believe that Rhea had completely cut-off Sushant from his family.

The FIR was lodged in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

A four-member police team has been constituted to probe the case. The team flew to Mumbai to carry out an investigation along with the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Police is already investigating Sushan's death case. As of now, 39 people have been interrogated, including his family members, Rhea, close friends, work associates and Bollywood celebs such as filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahesh Bhatt and Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Rhea has received severe backlash after Sushant's death by suicide on June 14. A week after his demise, a complaint was filed against her in a court in Bihar for abetting the actor's suicide, news agency PTI reported.

The complaint was lodged by a fan of Sushant. He also accused Rhea of "financially and mentally exploiting the actor whom she dumped after her career was secure and her purpose was served."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is probing Rhea's monetary expenditures. According to sources, in 2019, Rhea went to Europe for an advertisement shoot. However, barring the ticket price, all other expenses were reportedly borne by Sushant. Besides, in the last 11 months, Rhea had spent lots of money on herself from Sushant's account.

Sushant's fans and a few Bollywood celebrities such as Shekhar Suman, Kangana Ranaut and Roopa Ganguly are pressing for a CBI probe into his death to ensure a fair inquiry into the case. Rhea too wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah urging a CBI probe.