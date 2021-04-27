Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude towards COVID frontline workers, says ‘united we stand’

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is grateful to ‘frontline workers’ who are saving her ‘beloved city’ from the coronavirus.

The actress expressed her gratitude towards ‘COVID warriors’ with a post on her Instagram stories on Monday (April 26).

“Let’s go Mumbai ! Grateful to the Covid warriors ( frontline workers ) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe , be kind .. United we stand .. Love and strength to all of us ! May God bless us,” read the Chehre actress post.

Rhea has also been sharing other important COVID related information on her Instagram stories.

Earlier on Friday (April 23), the 28-year-old actress, had opened her direct message option for all with the intention to help those in need.

“Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help… Dm me if I can help in any way… will try my best… take care, be kind… Love and strength,” read Rhea’s post.

Rhea has been in controversy since June last year, when her boyfriend actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment. The cause of his death is allegedly suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had accused Rhea of abetment to suicide and siphoning off of Sushant’s wealth. Rhea has categorically dismissed these accusations but has however been a victim of media and public trial.

The actress has been probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and has also spent a month in jail last year for her alleged involvement in a drug racket.

Rhea will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer mystery thriller ‘Chehre’.