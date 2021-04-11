हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty’s thoughtful post on ‘keeping the faith’ goes viral!

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller Chehre.

Rhea Chakraborty’s thoughtful post on ‘keeping the faith’ goes viral!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been constantly under limelight since her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment last year in June, has shared a latest post on her Instagram on Sunday (March 11).

The Chehre actress shared her Sunday reading with her followers on Instagram. Rhea can be seen reading the Nobel Prize winning iconic Bengali writer Rabindranath Tagore’s poetry collection ‘Gitanjali’.

“The question and the cry “oh , where ?” melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance , “I AM!” - Rabindranath Tagore , Gitanjali #keepingthefaith,” captioned the 28-years-old.

Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend and Rhea’s close friend actress and video jockey Shibani Dandekar commented on the latter’s post. “Love you,” wrote Shibani.

Shibani also constantly spoke out in support of Rhea, when the actress was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and media for abetment to suicide and  siphoning off of Sushant’s money.

Rhea and her brother Showik were also arrested last year for around a month by the  Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug racket case.

Rhea, who was released from jail on October 7 last year, has been maintaining a low profile.

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller Chehre. The actress was however missing from the film poster and had a fleeting presence in its trailer.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rhea ChakrabortyShibani DandekarSushant Singh RajputCBINarcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Next
Story

After demon blood shoes, rapper Lil Nas X stirs controversy with Montero video

Must Watch

PT20M38S

Why Mukhtar Ansari want to buy a dangerous gun?