Rhea Chakraborty’s thoughtful post on ‘keeping the faith’ goes viral!

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been constantly under limelight since her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment last year in June, has shared a latest post on her Instagram on Sunday (March 11).

The Chehre actress shared her Sunday reading with her followers on Instagram. Rhea can be seen reading the Nobel Prize winning iconic Bengali writer Rabindranath Tagore’s poetry collection ‘Gitanjali’.

“The question and the cry “oh , where ?” melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance , “I AM!” - Rabindranath Tagore , Gitanjali #keepingthefaith,” captioned the 28-years-old.

Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend and Rhea’s close friend actress and video jockey Shibani Dandekar commented on the latter’s post. “Love you,” wrote Shibani.

Shibani also constantly spoke out in support of Rhea, when the actress was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and media for abetment to suicide and siphoning off of Sushant’s money.

Rhea and her brother Showik were also arrested last year for around a month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug racket case.

Rhea, who was released from jail on October 7 last year, has been maintaining a low profile.

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller Chehre. The actress was however missing from the film poster and had a fleeting presence in its trailer.