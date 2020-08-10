Rhea Chakraborty, her CA's statements to ED differ, IP address of Sushant Singh Rajput's company changed 17 times: Sources

New Delhi: As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questions Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family in a money-laundering probe connected to the actor's death, a few revelations have come to light in the case. As per sources, the IP address of Sushant's company, which he opened along with Rhea, was changed 17 times. Meanwhile, Rhea and her Chartered Account's (CA) statements to the ED team also do not match.

Rhea was summoned by the ED on Friday while her CA Ritesh Shah was quizzed earlier. Sources say that their statements differ largely.

The ED on July 31 registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Rhea and her family members on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh, who alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's bank account holding Rs 17 crore.

Of the financial transactions done from Sushant's account, Rhea could not give a clear answer to the ED team.

Meanwhile, ED sources informed Zee News that the IP address of Sushant's company - Vividrage RhealityX Pvt - was changed 17 times. It was Sushant and Rhea's first company, the idea of which was conceptualised by the duo together. Vividrage RhealityX Pvt was opened in September 2019 and Rhea's brother Showik was the director of the company.

The company was registered on a home address in Navi Mumbai. The flat belongs to Rhea and Showik's father Indrajit Chakraborty, who was also called for questioning at the ED office on Monday. Apart from Vividrage RhealityX Pvt, another company of Sushant was registered on the same address.

The flat of 757 sq ft was purchased by Indrajit Chakraborty in 2011 for Rs 53 lakh while Rs 3 lakh stamp duty was paid for the property.

Vividrage RhealityX Pvt was opened in September 2019. Zee News has earlier reported that Rhea had convinced Sushant to appoint Showik the director of the company. Also, the word 'Rhea' was added to the company name on her insistence.

ALSO READ: Did Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik open Sushant Singh Rajput's companies to launder his money? Explosive details here

In January 2020, Showik, along with Sushant, opened another company, titled Front India for World Foundation.

Days before Sushant's death, Rhea had suspiciously stepped down from her director's post from Vividrage RhealityX Pvt Ltd.

Rhea and Showik are being grilled by the ED for the second and third time, respectively. Rhea's former manager Shruti Modi has also been called for the second round of questioning today.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. His death case was transferred to the CBI from the state police on August 7.