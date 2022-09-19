NewsLifestylePeople
RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Rhea Chakraborty is all smiles and shine in latest post; check it out!

Taking to her social media, the actress shared some photos where she can be seen posing her charm in colorful attire wearing a shirt and shorts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Taking to her social media, the actress shared some photos where she can be seen posing her charm in colorful attire wearing a shirt and shorts.
  • While the shade of the photos captured a glimpse of morning sunshine, it also enhances her beauty.

Trending Photos

Rhea Chakraborty is all smiles and shine in latest post; check it out!

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty has always seen spreading the charm of her optimistic approach to life with her fans. While her fans are also excited to watch her stunning avatars, she is back with some really hot pictures under the sunlight in her recent photoshoot.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared some photos where she can be seen posing her charm in colorful attire wearing a shirt and shorts. While the shade of the photos captured a glimpse of morning sunshine, it also enhances her beauty. 

The actress wrote the caption, "The sun shines in you too #rhenew"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea has always seen spreading her thought of optimism and positivity while she keeps on discovering her new personality with #rhenew. Moreover, the actress is also very active on her social media while she is also eyeing her stunning comeback.  

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Live Tv

Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty new picsrhea chakraborty instagramRhea Chakraborty sexy picsRhea Chakraborty hot pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus