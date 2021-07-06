हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is 'healing' with her best friend aka yoga guru!

Rhea Chakraborty was in the news last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Rhea Chakraborty is &#039;healing&#039; with her best friend aka yoga guru!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty's Tuesday post on Instagram shows the actress has chosen yoga for her healing process.

In the Instagram picture she posted, Rhea is seen doing a Chakrasana with the aid of a trainer.

"HEALING. #yogaforlife #chakrasana P.S -- I'm lucky to have my best friend as my Yoga Guru @samikshashetty_," Rhea wrote as caption.

Rhea was in the news last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

Talking about her work, the actress is part of the film "Chehre" starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film after Sushant's death.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, "Chehre" also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav. The film, scheduled to release earlier this year, was postponed owing to lockdown.

 

