Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput's house with his belongings after a fight: Actor's sister tells Bihar police

New Delhi: In connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a four-member police team from Bihar is in Mumbai to investigate the case. The cops have already recorded the statement of actor's sister Mitu Singh, who resides in Mumbai. She gave details of what happened between June 8 to June 12, 2020.

In her statement, Mitu told Bihar police that on June 8, Rhea Chakraborty called her to say that she had a fight with Sushant Singh Rajput. She said, "the next day I went to Sushant's house in Bandra and stayed there for a few days."

"Sushant told me about the argument he had with Rhea, after which the latter left his place with a few of her own and his belongings, saying that she might never return. Sushant was really upset and seemed affected by this incident. I tried to comfort him and stayed there for 4 days but because my kids are young, I left his Bandra pad on June 12. I never ever imagined in my dreams that my brother will do something like this", Mitu told cops.

"After two days on June 14, I got a call from Sidharth Pithani saying Sushant is not opening his door and has been inside his bedroom for long. I immediately for his place and meanwhile tried calling him also but all in vain. After reaching his house, with the help of a locksmith, the door was opened and I saw Sushant's body hanging from the ceiling. I was shocked and didn't know what to do. After sometime Mumbai police came and started the investigation, " she said.

Today, Bihar police can get hold of electronic evidence including Sushant's call details. Also, they might question psychiatrists who treated the actor. According to sources, Bohar police will probe Rhea Chakraborty's family and verify the allegations made by the late actor's father.

Sushant's bank details will be analysed after the police team meets his CA. Also, friend Sidharth Pithani will be probed.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty are not at their Juhu residence and search is on to find whereabouts of Samuel Miranda. But Shruti Modi, their former manager has been traced and soon will be questioned by the Bihar police team.