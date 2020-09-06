Rhea Chakraborty likely to be arrested on September 7, NCB to issue summon for questioning on September 6

Just a day after arresting Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the drug probe related to Sushant's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday (September 5) arrested Sushant's cook Dipesh Sawant in connection with this case.

"Dipesh Sawant has been arrested by NCB for his role in procuring and handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway,'' Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Notably, the NCB has arrested 8 people in connection with this case so far and it is expected that the NCB would soon arrest Rhea. Sources told Zee Media that the NCB may arrest Sushant's girlfriend Rhea on Monday (September 7).

It is learnt that the NCB can issue summon for questioning to Rhea on Sunday (September 6) and speculations are rife that the actress would be arrested after questioning.

It may be recalled that Showik and Samuel were arrested on Friday night under several sections of the NDPS Act, including 20(b), 28, 29, 27(A) after the raids at their respective residences in Mumbai.

According to sources, Showik has confessed to NCB that he used to buy drugs for the late 34-year actor at the behest of his sister Rhea, whereas, Samuel has also told NCB that he used to arrange drugs, named Budd, as per Showik's instructions for Sushant. The digital records of as many as 12 financial transactions between Samuel and Showik have evidently come out and apparently Rhea's credit card was also used for several transactions.

The NCB had registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant`s co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it about the drugs' angle.