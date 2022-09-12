Rhea Chakraborty looks ravishing in this beige dress; we can not take our eyes off her!

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty is all set and completely rejuvenated, which is why we get to see the most adorable sides of the actress. Rhea always knows how to play in front of the camera and she always manages to capture our hearts with her photogenic looks, on-point dressing sense, and captivating style.

It's never a day when we are not overwhelmed with her beauty and just like always, Rhea Chakraborty remembered to shine again today!

Taking to social media, Rhea shared a picture of herself in a beautiful beige dress looking all gorgeous. In the caption, she writes "I choose faith each day and you? #rhenew"

Rhea Chakraborty’s hashtag #rhenew represents a very new and positive version of the actress. Not only has she found herself on this journey but has managed to inspire women around her. While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.