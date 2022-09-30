NewsLifestylePeople
Rhea Chakraborty oozes oomph in SIZZLING black dress, check out pics!

The actress has been driving her fans crazy with her stunning photoshoots in which she went on to explore different kinds of attires from traditional to modern.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Time and again Rhea Chakraborty has been bringing up her stunning pictures while proving why she is one actress to watch out for when it comes to giving major fashion goals to her fans. 

The actress has been driving her fans crazy with her stunning photoshoots in which she went on to explore different kinds of attires from traditional to modern. While maintaining her constant grid, the actress is here to impress us all with her sensual black attire. 

 

While taking to her social media, Rhea shared some really hot pictures in a black slit dress while she truly rose the temperature with her hot pose on the sofa. She also wore shining ear cuffs and a matching ring and posed wearing heels. While giving a major fashion motivation to her fans this Friday, she wrote the caption, "Black Friday #rhenew"

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Moreover, Rhea has been constantly sharing her vibes of optimism and positivity with her famous #rhenew. With the same, the actress keeps up her exploring different ways of discovering a new personality in herself. From her heart-touching poetries to new fashion goals, the actress is revealing a new version of herself every coming day. 

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. While the actress has shared some glimpses from the recording room, it has left her fans guessing about her upcoming and has raised the anticipation to see her on the screen soon.

