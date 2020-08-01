हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty practised black magic, Sushant Singh Rajput was a strong person who can't commit suicide: Actor's office boy Ram

Several political leaders have been making statements on the mysterious death case of Sushant, pressing for a CBI probe to ensure a fair probe.

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's office boy Ram has made some startling revelations about Rhea Chakraborty. In an interview with Zee News, Ram disclosed that on Rhea's insistence has was fired from his job. 

Ram served as Sushant's office boy from January 2019 to January 2020. Ram said, "Sushant was a strong personality, can't commit suicide."

He added, "After Rhea came into late actor's life, a lot of things changed. Like other employees, my salary also got delayed, I was asked to work for longer durations and was harassed. Rhea started asking me to do her personal stuff too. And if any worker refused to do it then she would fight."

"Rhea used to give some medicines to Sushant Singh Rajput. Before she came into his life, he was a happy person but afterwards, there used to stay melancholic. Rhea also practised black magic", said Ram.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day it was reported that a team of Bihar police officials visited Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, seeking Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report details. But reportedly, the hospital authority refused to share any such information with the Bihar cops investigating actor's death case. 

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306 for cheating, exploiting him financially and abetment to suicide, a four-member police team from Bihar began its investigation process in Mumbai.

Several political leaders have been making statements on the mysterious death case of Sushant, pressing for a CBI probe to ensure a fair probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and several celebrities have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the death case suspecting a foul play.

 

