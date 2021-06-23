हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post on 'weathering the storm', and how 'she learnt to fly'!

Rhea Chakraborty found herself in the midst of a controversy after SSR was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. 

Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post on &#039;weathering the storm&#039;, and how &#039;she learnt to fly&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is slowly getting back to normal life post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to her social media and dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram story. Rhea dated SSR and found herself at the centre of accusations related to the late actor's death. 

On her IG story, she shared a note reading: "And just like that... She weathered the storm, for indeed it's always darkest before the dawn..." Along with it she also shared a throwback picture of her from toddler days with a note: "I thought mom was teaching me how to walk, who knew I would learn to fly..."

Rhea found herself in the midst of a controversy after SSR was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Soon, the investigation opened up a can of worms, hitting hard on the dark underbelly of drugs, favouritism and nepotism in the movie industry.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik along with a few others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs possession case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

Bollywood actor's death case is currently being probed by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively from various possible angles.

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller Chehre. The actress was however missing from the film poster and had a fleeting presence in its trailer.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rhea Chakrabortyrhea chakraborty instagramrhea chakraborty picsSushant Singh RajputSSR
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter are part of Mira Rajput’s ‘dream team’

Must Watch

PT18M40S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day