Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post on 'weathering the storm', and how 'she learnt to fly'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is slowly getting back to normal life post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to her social media and dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram story. Rhea dated SSR and found herself at the centre of accusations related to the late actor's death.

On her IG story, she shared a note reading: "And just like that... She weathered the storm, for indeed it's always darkest before the dawn..." Along with it she also shared a throwback picture of her from toddler days with a note: "I thought mom was teaching me how to walk, who knew I would learn to fly..."

Rhea found herself in the midst of a controversy after SSR was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Soon, the investigation opened up a can of worms, hitting hard on the dark underbelly of drugs, favouritism and nepotism in the movie industry.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik along with a few others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs possession case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Bollywood actor's death case is currently being probed by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively from various possible angles.

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime thriller Chehre. The actress was however missing from the film poster and had a fleeting presence in its trailer.