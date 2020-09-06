Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB, to join probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In a major trouble for actress Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday (September 6) issued an official to Rhea in connection with the drug probe related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A team of NCB officials and Mumbai Police officers reached Rhea's residence on Sunday morning to issue the summon. The NCB team was led by Joint Director of NCB Samir Wankhede. It is expected that Rhea would appear before the NCB for questioning on Sunday.

"Summon has been given to Rhea. She was at her home," Wankhede told ANI. It is learnt that NCB had issued summon to Rhea asking her to join the investigation, and come either on her own or with the NCB team for questoning in this case.

On Saturday, the NCB had arrested Sushant's cook Dipesh Sawant in connection with this case.

"Dipesh Sawant has been arrested by NCB for his role in procuring and handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway,'' Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Notably, the NCB has arrested 8 people in connection with this case so far, including Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and late actor Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda.

It may be recalled that Showik and Samuel were arrested on Friday night under several sections of the NDPS Act, including 20(b), 28, 29, 27(A) after the raids at their respective residences in Mumbai.

The NCB had registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant`s co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it about the drugs' angle.