Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty, when all this is over, would like to work with you: Producer Nikhil Dwivedi tweets after her arrest

Apart from Nikhil Dwivedi, many celebrities have lent their support to Rhea Chakraborty and have sought justice for her.

Rhea Chakraborty, when all this is over, would like to work with you: Producer Nikhil Dwivedi tweets after her arrest
Image Courtesy (L): Instagram/@nikhildwivedi25

New Delhi: Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has tweeted to actress Rhea Chakraborty, saying he would like to work with her when "all this is over". Rhea was on Tuesday arrested in a drug case linked to late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She is currently in a jail in Mumbai. 

In his tweet, the 'Veere Di Wedding' producer wrote, "Rhea, I didn't know you. I don't know what kind of person you are. Maybe you are as bad as you are being made out to be. Maybe you are not. What I do know is that how its all played out for you is unfair, unlawful and not how civilised countries behave. When all this is over we would like to work with you."

Apart from Nikhil, many celebrities have lent their support to Rhea and have sought justice for her. Social media is flooded with a quote on "smashing patriarchy" and #JusticeForRhea is trending simultaneously.

Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Shibani Dandekar, Dia Mirza and several others stars took to social media to share a quote - Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash patriarchy, me and you - which was written on the T-shirt Rhea wore on Tuesday as she appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the third day of interrogation, hours after which she was arrested.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#JusticeForRhea 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

Meanwhile, Nikhil also hit out at netizens trolling him for "supporting a drug user or drug peddler". 

He wrote, "To those who think I am supporting a drug user or drug peddler & trolling me.. I wud like to say I DON'T CARE! I'm NOT supporting Rhea but standing up to our tendency to pronounce judgments before law has. I was as disturbed whn men were ousted of their jobs on #MeToo allegations."

Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. She has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Rhea Chakraborty has also been accused of abetment to suicide in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing, and a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Rhea Chakrabortyrhea chakraborty arrestrhea chakraborty sushant singh rajputNikhil Dwivedisushant singh rajput death
