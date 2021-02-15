हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh stands: Bombay High Court

The court said while there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does not stand. The sisters had approached the HC, seeking to quash the FIR lodged for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother for his anxiety issues.

Rhea Chakraborty&#039;s case against Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Priyanka Singh stands: Bombay High Court
File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday (February 15) refused to quash an FIR lodged against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly forging and fabricating a medical prescription for her brother. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, however, quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, another sister of Rajput.

The court said while there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does not stand. The sisters had approached the HC, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) lodged for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother for his anxiety issues.

The FIR was lodged against Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by Bandra police in Mumbai on September 7 last year, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

 

Also Read: Did Malaika Arora 'confirm' Dia Mirza's wedding? Check these exclusive photos

 

As per the complaint, Rajput's sisters and the doctor had prepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti- depressants for the actor.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 last year.

His father K K Singh later lodged a case of abetment of suicide and cheating against Chakraborty and her family members.

The CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

After registration of FIR against Rajput's sisters, the Bandra police forwarded the case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as per directions of the Supreme Court which had said all cases pertaining to the death of Rajput shall be probed by the CBI. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rhea ChakrabortySushant Singh RajputBombay High CourtMeetu SinghSushant Singh Rajput muder case
Next
Story

Did Malaika Arora 'confirm' Dia Mirza's wedding? Check these exclusive photos

Must Watch

PT3M3S

Supreme Court gives strong message to WhatsApp & Facebook, commented on new privacy policy