Rhea Chakraborty's grilling session with CBI continues, actress shudders when asked important dates and time related to Sushant Singh Rajput

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: For the first time in 7 days, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in connection with late actor's death case.

According to sources, the CBI began its probe on 11.20 am at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. CBI SP and DSP Anil Yadav gave Rhea a chance to present her side of the story and narrate everything related to her relationship with Sushant. 

From the first time they met, places they visited together, their lifestyle, Sushant's behaviour, alleged mental illness, financial spendings etc - everything she was asked by the officials. 

For about 1 and half hour Rhea talked about it and said what she had to without any interruptions. She took little breaks in between to clear her throat with water while CBI listened to her patiently, as per sources. 

For the first two hours, the actress answered everything calmly but when CBI quizzed her on important dates and time related to the conversations with Sushant, Rhea shuddered. The officials have prepared a special list of questions related to Rhea and Sushant, specifically.

The grilling session with CBI is still underway. Meanwhile, Rhea's brother Showik, Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Keshav, Samuel Miranda and Rajat Mewati - all are present at the DRDO guest house for probe today. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. 

 

Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death caseRhea ChakrabortyCBI for SSRsamuel mirandasushant singh rajput suicide
