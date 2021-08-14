हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anil Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: From house décor items to flower bouquets, celebrations in full swing amid heavy rains

Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Karan Boolani today and so the preparations are happening in full swing.

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: From house décor items to flower bouquets, celebrations in full swing amid heavy rains
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Karan Boolani today and so the preparations are happening in full swing.

As per recent reports, the marriage is taking place at Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow and so the house is all decked up and since morning the decorative items, as well as bouquets, are being carried inside the house. 

Although, it’s heavily raining in Mumbai but nothing is stopping the preparations as all the festivities will be done with great pomp and show.  

Several celebs paparazzi groups are sharing videos on their official Instagram handle where the preparations can be seen taking place. 

Last night, the groom-to-be Karan was seen exiting the Kapoor's residence where all the events will be taking place.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

According to a report in the The Times of India, the wedding will be solemnised in the presence of family and close friends. The Kapoors have remained tight-lipped about the upcoming event and nothing has been officially announced as yet. 

Neither Rhea nor Karan have commented on the impending wedding as yet. 

For the unversed, Rhea is a producer and stylist, meanwhile, Karan is into direction. Rhea is the younger daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She also has two siblings- sister – Sonam Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, both of them are actors by profession. 

Last month, Sonam landed back in the bay from London and now her hubby Anand Ahuja is also in India for the big day in the family.

