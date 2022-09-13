Richa Chaddha-Ali Fazal’s wedding details OUT! Couple to get married on THIS date

New Delhi: After much delay and anticipation, Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding date has finally been revealed. The couple is now all set to tie the knot in October. According to E Times, the pre-wedding bash for the couple will start in September and will continue till October 2. The wedding will then take place on October 6 followed by a grand reception on October 7 in Mumbai.

A few days ago, ANI had reported that the celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in the year 2012 and fell in love with each other. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 and they were supposed to get married in 2020. However, their wedding plans were pushed further due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They were planning to get married in March 2022 but then it was postponed again. On the work front, they will be seen together in ‘Furkey 3’.

Richa will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming spy thriller film ‘Khufiya’. Apart from this, he also has American film ‘Kandahar’ in his kitty.