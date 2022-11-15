Richa Chadha bags lead role in an international project- Deets inside!

Mumbai: After husband Ali Fazal, who has made his presence felt internationally in movies like Victoria and Abdul, Death on the Nile, Richa Chadha is now all set to showcase her acting skills in international cinema with a new film. Richa will be making her international debut in a lead role and the project is going to be directed by a British director.

Confirming the news, Richa said, "It is too early to reveal anything, but yes, I have read the script and I have decided to go ahead with it. The story is interesting and I really liked my character. It is nice to see crucial roles written for Indian actors in major international productions."

Richa has already worked in the international film `Love Sonia` which was produced by David Womark but was directed by Indian director Tabrez Nooran. Meanwhile, Richa is busy working on her maiden production` Girls Will Be Girls`, which is being directed by Shuchi Talati. Set in a posh boarding school in a hill station in northern India, the movie is about the life of a 16-year-old girl and her relationship with her mother.

On the work front, Richa Chadha will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’. Apart from this, she will also be teaming up with husband Ali Fazal for ‘Fukrey 3’.

Richa recently got hitched to her longtime boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal on October 4 in a ceremony in Lucknow.