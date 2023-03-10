topStoriesenglish2582113
Richa Chadha Calls For Arrest Of Boys Harassing Japanese Woman On Holi, Shares Video

According to the viral Twitter post, a Japanese woman is seen being surrounded by a group of boys who smashes Holi colour on her and breaks an egg on her head, all forcefully.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Actor Richa Chadha took to social media on Friday and called for the arrest of a group of boys who were captured on camera harassing a girl. According to a now-viral post, the group of boys allegedly harassed a Japanese girl on the occasion of Holi by forcefully applying colour on her, smashing an egg on her head and spraying paint on her. 

"For those who were against the #BHARATMATRIMONY Holi campaign. A Japanese tourist in India. Imagine your sister, mother or wife being treated like this in another county? Maybe you will understand then (sic)" read the tweet. Richa shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Arrest these men."

The video, released on March 6, also marked as International Women's Day, shows the harassment faced by women on the occasion of Holi. These come after some people took offence to Bharat Matrimony's latest commercial.

Several netizens were quick to point out the irony of such incidents which took place on International Women’s Day, which coincided with Holi celebrations this year. "All the Holi sexual harassment videos are so triggering and what's even more triggering is the attitude of men. They don't even consider it assault. They call this fun. How badly have we raised these men! How badly!" one such user said.

Earlier, a Bharat Matrimony advertisement on Holi and International Women's Day courted controversy over religious sentiments. The advertisement shows a woman washing off the different colours from her face and once the colours start to fade, there appear bruises on her skin. 

"Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!" she said.
Tweeting the 75-second clip on Twitter, the website originally wrote, "A lot of women have stopped playing Holi due to the trauma they experience through harassment. Watch this video that brings this to life in a hard-hitting way. This Holi, let's celebrate Women's Day, and choose to keep them safe everyday. #BeChoosy #Holi #Holi2023 #WomensDay."



 

 

 

Richa ChadhaRicha Chadha holiHoli 2023holi picsHoli photosricha chadha newsRicha Chadha pics

