Richa Chadha Unveils Cannes Outfit On Social Media: See Pic

While the annual Cannes Film Festival has ended, its enchanting aura continues to captivate social media. Many Bollywood celebrities graced the red carpet in their most fashionable avatars, leaving fans awestruck with their impeccable style. Amid the buzz surrounding the event, actress Richa Chadha has finally revealed the red-carpet outfit that she wore to Cannes this year. Responding to the requests of her fans eager to catch a glimpse of her Cannes outfit, Richa took shared a stunning photo of her red-carpet appearance.

In the image, Richa can be seen in an ankle-length pale pink dress embellished with delicate white embroidery and a belt. Completing her elegant ensemble, she chose white heels that perfectly complemented the attire, along with matching earrings. With a subtle makeup look, Richa left her hair untied, exuding effortless charm.

Sharing two pictures from her red-carpet outing, Richa also mentioned that the dress was a gift from her husband, actor Ali Fazal.

Sharing two pictures of herself, she wrote, “I got DMs from some of you asking about my Cannes red carpet look, voila! Wore Zimmerman, Karishma Joolry for the premiere of Jessica Hausner's Club Zero, refreshingly neurotic film! My director Shuchi Talati offered sartorial advice, helped me out, then we walked to the Palais together! A simple, different, creatively exciting Cannes experience for me! Dress present from Ali Fazal.”

Fans totally loved her outfit and praised her for going all simple and subtle for the event.

One user wrote, "Finally someone elegant wearing what one can actually decipher! Looking lovely!", while another one said, "Looking soooooooo beautiful."

"I love everything about this!!! You look beautiful and classy as always," a third user commented.

Before this, Richa Chadha had shared a video showing glimpses of her outing in the city with Ali Fazal. The video included their candid moments, meetups with friends, and cute selfies.

"#Cannes done, first time with Ali Fazal, switching gears again… hung with long lost friends who I don’t meet enough in Mumbai! And made some new friends! Watched a few cool, brave films and did two red carpets (pictures will follow), learned a lot, took cool meetings and reunited with team #GirlsWillBeGirls!" she wrote.