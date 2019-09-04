close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Richard Gere

Richard Gere drama series 'Bastards' dropped

Howard Gordon and Warren Leight set to write and serve as showrunners. 

Richard Gere drama series &#039;Bastards&#039; dropped

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Richard Gere's drama series "Bastards" is not moving forward at Apple.

The project was ordered straight-to-series last year and was based on the Israeli series "Nevelot", reports "variety.com".

Gere was set to star in one of the two lead roles. He would have starred as one of two elderly Vietnam vets and best friends who find their monotonous lives upended when a woman both of them loved 50 years ago is killed.

Howard Gordon and Warren Leight set to write and serve as showrunners. 

According to sources, creative differences between Apple, Gordon, and Leight led to the streamer releasing the project and paying out a large financial penalty to the producers.

There is still no official launch date for the Apple streaming service, which has been dubbed Apple TV Plus, though it is thought to be launching sometime this fall.

The tech giant has begun releasing teasers and trailers for what is expected to be its initial programming slate, including "The Morning Show" starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and "Dickinson" starring Hailee Steinfeld.

 

Tags:
Richard GereRichard Gere moviesbastards drama
Next
Story

Kiara Advani flaunts yellow outfit, fans call her 'Maggi'

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Focus on your problems: India's message to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UNICEF event