Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s husband Bharat completes this pic of her with parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

New Delhi: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s entrepreneur husband Bharat Sahni recently posted a wonderful throwback picture of them with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and his parents Balram and Indu Sahni. It was a Mother’s Day special post dedicated to “3 strongest women in his life” – his mother Indu, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and wife Riddhima. It is an unseen family picture and appears to be taken in the early 2000s. The Kapoors and the Sahnis are all smiles for the camera.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the 3 strongest Women in my life! Truly blessed to have you’ll,” Bharat captioned his post, adding heart emojis.

Bharat has constantly been sharing memories of his father-in-law Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. He also paid his tribute to the veteran actor with a heartwarming post. “Will never forget the love you gave me. You’ve taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. RIP Papa,” he wrote.

Here are the other pictures he shared:

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 in Mumbai. He battled Leukemia for two years. Riddhima is currently in Mumbai with her daughter Samara. They, however, could not reach Mumbai for Rishi Kapoor’s funeral due to lockdown restrictions.

Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meeting was organised on Tuesday with only family and close friends in attendance. Riddhima paid tribute to her father by sharing these pictures from the puja.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by Neetu, Riddhima and actor son Ranbir Kapoor.