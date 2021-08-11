हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit: Have a habit of never looking away from work

Ridhima Pandit, who is currently a contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT', has shared why she is mostly seen in reality shows. The actress says she never planned her career and has a habit of not being too picky about what comes her way.

Ridhima Pandit: Have a habit of never looking away from work
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ridhima Pandit, who is currently a contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT', has shared why she is mostly seen in reality shows. The actress says she never planned her career and has a habit of not being too picky about what comes her way.

Ridhima made her acting debut in 2016 with the show 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', where she played Rajni, a super humanoid robot. Later she was seen in number of reality shows 'The Drama Company', 'Dance Champions', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' and 'Khatra Khatra Khatraa' among many more.

"I have never really planned my career. I have a habit of never saying no to opportunities that come my way. I respect everything that comes my way -- just that I enjoy hosting, acting and being part of reality content. Have a habit of never looking away from work...I won't just limit myself to anything but also take up anything that excites me and interests me," Ridhima told IANS.

Talking about growth and popularity of reality shows as compared to daily soaps, Ridhima said there is no comparison.

"Fictional shows give us the opportunity of catering to an audience who are used to having us every single day in their living room. With non-fictional that's not the case it is only weekends. But with Bigg Boss that line gets blurred... they see our 24-hour activity," she added.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is hosted by Karan Johar. It streams on Voot Select.
 

