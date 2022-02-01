Rihanna, A$AP Rocky are 'very excited' to be parents

NEW DELHI: Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's relationship has grown stronger during her pregnancy.

"A$AP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she's pregnant," a source told Us Weekly. "They're both very excited to be parents."

The 'Umbrella' singer, 33, has been vocal in the past about her desire to start a family and is ecstatic to be doing so.

"Rihanna has wanted to be a mother for many years now and she's so thrilled it's finally happening," the insider said.

Rihanna debuted her baby bump over the weekend while out for a walk with Rocky, 33, in New York City. The pair held hands as she showed off her bare belly.

The musicians were friends for years before they began "hooking up".

"A$AP has been very into Rihanna for years" and "was always the instigator" of their flirting, a source told Us Weekly in December 2020. The Grammy winner initially "kept him in the friend zone" before giving in to his advances.

Rocky finally confirmed their relationship in May 2021, calling Rihanna "the love of my life" in a GQ interview.

"(It's) so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," the rapper gushed at the time. "I think when you know, you know. She's The One."

An insider shared with Us Weekly in August 2021 that there was "no pressure" for Rihanna and Rocky to get engaged, adding: "What matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they've got going."

The twosome "don't need a piece of paper to be happy," the source noted at the time, assuring that they were committed to each other regardless of whether they decided to get married. "They're very open with friends that it's unlike any connection they've ever experienced with anyone else and they see each other as life partners."

Rihanna previously opened up about her family plans, divulging that she wanted three or four kids and was willing to be a single mom.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong,'" she explained in the May 2020 issue of British Vogue. "They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness. That's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."