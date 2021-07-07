RIP Dilip Kumar: Lesser known facts about the legendary actor

Mumbai: One of Indian cinema's finest artists, Dilip Kumar has inspired actors across all generations. Often referred to as the 'Tragedy King' Dilip breathed his last on Wednesday (July 7). The actor was admitted in the non-COVID ward of the Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. He was earlier diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

Family friend Faisal Farooqui, who manages Dilip Kumar’s official account, shared the sad news of his demise on Twitter.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,"

Death of legendary actor Dilip Kumar brings an end of an era. Here's taking a look at some of the lesser known facts of Dilip Kumar.

1) Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar (now in Pakistan).

2) In the 1940s, Kumar reportedly left his home in Mumbai after having an argument with his father. He moved to Pune and set up a sandwich stall at the army club. After having spent some time, and saving about Rs 5000, Kumar returned to his home in Mumbai.

3) Actress Devika Rani, the owner of Bombay Talkies, asked Yusuf to change his name. After joining the company, Dilip signed his first film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944. It is believed that Ashok Kumar gave him a few tips that influenced Dilip to go natural while acting.

4) Dilip Kumar made his Twitter debut at the age of 89.

5) Dilip married Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger to him in 1966. He reportedly refused to work with her thinking that she would look much younger to him. Interestingly, he fell in love with her and proposed to her for marriage.

6) He married a lady named Asma Sahiba in 1981, whom he met during a cricket match, reports suggest. The marriage did not last for more than two years.

7) In a career spanning over 6 decades, Dilip acted in over 60 films.

8) Dilip was appointed as the Sheriff of Bombay by the Governor of Maharashtra in1979-1982.

9) He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, for his contributions to the world of Indian cinema.

10) He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

11) In 2015, Dilip was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award.

12) Dilip was also honoured with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour by the Government of Pakistan in 1998.